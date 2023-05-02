KYLERTOWN — The white goods drive and community cleanup event scheduled in Cooper Township is officially ready to go for May 20.
In the township, there will be three large, roll-off dumpsters set up across the community’s prominent sites, and many are encouraged to take part in “doing a good thing, and making our township more clean.”
The roll-offs will be situated at the Grasssflat and Winburne fire company buildings, along with another being placed at the township building.
Alongside the community cleanup though, the white goods drive will be going on as well. Cooper Township Supervisors are encouraging those who want to participate to call the township building and sign up by May 17.
No tires or electronics will be taken during the white goods drive, and will take place from the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..
Supervisor Charles Saggese is encouraging all those who have trash to “pick it up and take it out.”
Saggese also said, “We want to encourage this community to get out and make it a better place for us all, and we think that this is a great way to get involved and do that.”