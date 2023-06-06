KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township experienced a great turnout at their recent Spring White Goods Day and community cleanup held on May 20.
Three roll-off dumpsters were brought into the township and left for a period of time for the members of the community to take out their trash. The dumpsters were taken away after they reached capacity.
Supervisors Wayne Josephson and Charles Saggese are looking to extend this community cleanliness into the summer.
“Back in May we had a pretty successful cleanup, we were pretty content with the turnout of it all,” Saggese said.
Josephson added, “Later on we’re going to revisit some ordinances for the township too — just some stuff to keep it cleaned up here for the future.”
After a township resident reached out and confronted the supervisors about people leaving debris at the township building, other blighted houses in the area and potential overflow of trash in various residents’ yards, Josephson and Saggesse offered reassurance to the resident, stating the issues were being addressed.
“We’re well aware of some of the places in this area that need a looking-at, and we’re taking the right steps towards doing that,” Josephson said. “There are dangerous buildings all over the place, and we’re getting to them one by one.”
Later on in the meeting, discussion about community cleanliness arose again concerning a potentially dangerous property at 67 Clearfield St., and what could be done about that. There was talk about the township taking the building over and tearing it down themselves, but this would be a long process.
“We haven’t taken over a property and tore it down like that in years,” Saggese said. “It takes a really long time to get something like that started and completed, and there are other options we’d want to look at first.”
There will be an upcoming review of the township’s ordinances regarding motor vehicle nuisances and abandoned/dangerous buildings sometime in the near future as well.