KYLERTOWN — Summer season is here, and with it arrives parade season in Progressland. And what does one usually associate with parades other than the bands? Fire trucks — and the Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. is trying to stay one step ahead of the game.
Grassflat firefighters at Monday’s Cooper Township meeting requested permission to take “one or two pieces of fire apparatus” to all of the parades in the region for this summer.
“I see no reason why this isn’t a good idea,” said Supervisor Wayne Josephson. “It’s pretty customary to do so. I say go ahead.”
The motion to allow the fire company to take these vehicles to all parades was suggestion, and passed unanimously.
Additionally, firefighters also requested that $10,000 of the township’s Act 13 funding be granted to the fire company for the purchase of heating fuel for the fire hall.
Instead of providing the company with the $10,000 directly though, Supervisors Josephson and Charles Saggese decided to wait until the fire company received bids for the heating fuel, and then match the lowest bid, up to $10,000.
“Once they’ve got a price locked in for this fuel, I say we provide it up until the $10,000,” Saggese suggested.
Secretary Bernice Yedlosky and Josephson agreed with that suggestion, with Josephson adding, “If it’s less than the $10,000 they’re requesting, it’d be easier if we were just to match the lowest bid and give them that amount.”
The motion to provide up until the requested amount was brought up, and carried unanimously.
Grassflat firefithers aren’t the only ones in Cooper Township who are busy this time of year.
Winburne Vol. Fire Co. has also requested $10,000 of Act 13 funds in order to pay for five new, complete sets of structural firefighting gear. The total cost of the sets is approximately $23,750, therefore the remaining $13,750 would come from elsewhere.
Each suit costs approximately $4,750, and upon the arrival of the suits to the station, they will be put the as soon as possible.
“These suits are going to be used pretty frequently,” Saggese said, “I think we should help them out and approve this.”
After further discussion the motion was passed unanimously, and the fire company will be making the purchase soon.