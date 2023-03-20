Clearfield County Conservation District’s board heard some of last years’ activities at its recent meeting.
Conservation Technician Fred Berry reported on key highlights from numbers generated from an annual report. He said the district issued 25 stream encroachment permits.
“That’s for individuals that need to temporarily or permanently cross a stream or wetland,” Berry said.
“We issued 13 general NPDES permits for earth disturbances greater than one acre,” he said. “We responded to 70 complaints that came to our office. We approved 35 erosion and sediment control plans, and technical assistance contacts were 201.”
In other business, the board approved scholarship offers to students. It removed $4,000 from an account in order to offer monies to four applicants.
“The four that we got in were all very good, and they decided to do even scholarships for each of the four,” said District Manager Willie Null.
The board also accepted the audit for the 2022 audit by Baker Tilly. The cost for an audit is around $10,000 this year. The organization recently increased prices but were the cheapest option the district could find.
The board approved making a donation to Clearfield County 4H and FFA Jr. Livestock Club. It has donated $250 for the past few years.