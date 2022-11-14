The Clearfield County Conservation District changed its Erosion and Sediment Control Plan review fee schedule at a recent meeting.
“It’s something that we’ve been talking about for a while here,” said Conservation Technician Fred Berry. “We actually postponed it about a year trying to see if we can get by without raising our fees.”
Berry noted these fees only apply when the district must review and approve the plan. “Ninety percent of the projects out there don’t require us to review and approve it,” Berry said. “There’s just certain larger projects.”
The district hasn’t raised its fees in six years, Berry noted. District staff took into consideration other conservations districts’ handling of fees, which vary. In Clearfield County, the fees are broken down by categories, with one group consisting of commercial, industrial and municipality projects and the other residential, individuals and timber harvesters.
Fees for commercial, industrial and municipality went from $700 to $1,200 for the first acre of disturbed earth. The cost for each additional acre increased by $25.
The fee is lower for residential, individuals and timber harvesters projects at $300 for the first acre of disturbed earth, an increase of $150, with no change in charge for each additional acre.
A fee for borrow/waste areas increased by $100 to a rate of $400 per site. If over one acre is disturbed, a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit will be required, and the commercial category review fees will be applicable.
An additional element is a technical assistance fee, with a rate of $125 per hour. This is primarily at the discretion of staff and has a one hour minimum. It will particularly help in situations where engineers lean heavily on staff during the process.
The Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Index search and assistance increased by $10 for the PNDI Search and a $125 an hour fee was added for assistance to complete the review.
In other business, staff noted grant applications for the Dirt Gravel and Low Volume Road program are due Dec. 1. “We’re starting to get a bunch of applications in right now,” said DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons.
Chairman Mike Gill commended Lyons on his handling of a recent evaluation that is similar to an audit. “The program came out on the other side of that evaluation, I think, stronger, more in line with what the state is trying to achieve,” Gill said.
Lyons explained a potential result. “We’re going to tackle some bigger projects coming up rather than having a bunch of real small ones, going after some more ambitious builds,” he said, “in the direction they wanted us to go.”
Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi noted preparations for next year’s tree sale are already underway. The tree sale is an annual event.