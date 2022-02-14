The annual Clearfield County Conservation District tree sale is up and running for those searching for a tree, bush or flowering shrub.
The sale is open to the public, and attracts a variety of people, according to Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi.
“We get all sorts of people,” said Hazi. “We’ll have farmers in here looking for trees to plant on the sides of their rivers to make riparian buffers,” which may provide conservation benefits, such as filtering nutrients or stabilizing eroding banks. “Likewise, we have a lot of citizens coming out, and they buy a lot of flowering bushes.”
Wildlife can benefit from the plants. “It’s good for wildlife too, because we have a whole bunch of fruits and nuts… for the animals that are out and about,” Hazi said.
Hazi reported at a recent meeting there haven’t been any major issues with the sale, such as cancellations of stock. The only minor blip was a question as to the quality of peach trees, which was still unknown at the time of the meeting.
A full list of the selections are available on the district’s website. It ranges from fruiting trees/bushes, coniferous/deciduous trees and flowering shrubs. Pawpaws, alternatively known as the poor man’s banana, are one unique offering.
“(I) never knew what (pawpaws) were until last year (when) somebody brought me some fruit,” said Chairman Mike Gill. “Pretty unique.”
All trees were picked in accordance with the Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone, which dictates the climates best suiting the plants, according to Hazi.
Pickup for the sales is on April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pickup will be in the parking lot of the district’s office.
“It’s important for people to come prepared,” Hazi noted. “A lot of these trees are large in size, perhaps cumbersome and awkward. You never know, it just depends on what you buy. So we always recommend people come with trucks or maybe a trailer if they need extra space.”
Profits from the sale fund the district’s educational programs, particularly the annual Conservation Celebration, a free event held in September. Orders can be made online or by mailing in an order form. The last day to order is March 4.