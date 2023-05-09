WEST DECATUR — Despite an agreement being made with Boggs Township Supervisors and Breezeline, a cable company that provides cable and bandwidth to citizens there, little can be done about the area’s lack of cellular phone service.
The agreement made at the most recent supervisors meeting on May 8 allows Breezeline to come into the area and and perform maintenance and installation on residences that utilize the company for their cable and bandwidth services.
However, the agreement has almost no implications for those who live in the areas of the township without cellular service.
“Unfortunately, this agreement doesn’t help much with (cell) service issues in the area,” Supervisor Sheldon Graham III said. “We’re working hard and trying to talk to some of the county commissioners to help out with this issue, but we’re at a stalemate here.”
Graham continued, “We’ve been trying to get a representative here from Verizon to come in and talk to us at one of these meetings, but he either won’t answer us or bails on the meeting.”
A Verizon representative was expected to be in attendance for the meeting, but failed to show.
“We know you’re all struggling out there with service — I can’t even make a call here most of the time,” Graham continued. “Half the time I have a little service, and the other half of the time I just have a useless phone.”
This lack of service has been affecting the area for several years now, and residents are feeling frustrated with this problem as well.
“There are some of us here who have been residents for decades, and this entire time we’ve had no service,” resident Michelene Springer said. “I’m doing a lot of research on this too, and in today’s age we all should have service.”
Springer continued to air her grievances with Verizon, saying, “It’s crazy that we can’t get a hold of these people. Before I die, I swear we’re going to make this happen.”
There will be continued efforts by the township supervisors and the community to contact Verizon’s representatives, in attempt to get them to next month’s township meeting.
The connectivity issue also affects other areas in the Moshannon Valley as well, including Woodward Township and Bradford Township, and has been described by Graham and the community as a “massive service black hole.”