SNOW SHOE — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported Galdino Negreros, 46, of Wethersfield, Conn., died in a three-tractor trailer crash in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 17.
Negreros’ vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at mile marker 14.5 in Snow Shoe Township when the incident happened.
An autopsy was performed. Sayers said Negreros died as a result of multiple blunt trauma and his manner of death was accidental. State Police at Rockview also is investigating the crash.