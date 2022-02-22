PHILIPSBURG — State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced his re-election campaign in the 77th House District.
“I have always strived to be a servant leader for working families and all people I’ve represented in my years of public service,” Conklin said. “In Harrisburg, I will continue fighting for increased education funding, safer infrastructure, voter accessibility, and environmental sustainability for Pennsylvania.”
Conklin enters the race with strong endorsements, including House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Seven Mountains Central Labor Council, and Teamsters Local 8.
“I’m proud to endorse my colleague and good friend, Representative Scott Conklin for re-electiont. Scott’s devotion to serving his constituents and delivering results for the 77th district remains unwavering. He has consistently fought for environmental protections, public education funding, and equitable treatment of all Pennsylvanians under the law. As the Democratic State Government Committee Chair, he has led the charge in securing fair districts and defending our democracy.
“I look forward to continuing our work together in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives,” McClinton said.
He is also supported by Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins, Centre County Controller Jason Moser, Centre County Treasurer Colleen Kennedy, Centre County Prothonotary Jeremy Breon, and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.
“Scott’s commitment to defending and strengthening our democratic institutions in the legislature exemplifies exactly the kind of leadership we need for this critical moment in history,” Pipe said.
Conklin has served as State Representative for the 77th Legislative District since 2007, and before that served as Centre County Commissioner for seven years. He is presently the Democratic Chair of the House State Government Committee.