PHILIPSBURG — A “Zoey Strong” concert, held by the Angel Project this Saturday, will benefit a local teenager with neuroendocrine cancer.
The five band concert will be at the Wagon Wheel Amphitheater on July 9 at noon. According to the Facebook event details, there will also be a raffle and 50/50. All money raised will go to Zoey Bryan and her family.
Bryan has neuroendocrine cancer that, according to a Facebook post, spread to the brain. Bryan attends Philipsburg-Osceola High School and is a cheerleader and softball player.
“When I ask others about Zoey, the first thing they do is smile when I say her name,” the description reads. “That just shows me how much of an impact she has on people and what an inspiration she is to others.”
Lisa Mock, cofounder of the Angel Project, sent over 5,200 emails to organizations across the nation prior to the event. There have been over 100 donations, Mock stated.
The Angel Project has been behind four other concerts benefiting individuals with chronic or terminal illness. Mock anticipates Saturday’s concert to be the biggest yet.
The Angel Project began planning for the concert a few months ago in April, the shortest time in the organization’s history to pull everything together for a concert, Mock said.
According to Mock, the Angel Project started in memory of Brittany Angelina Mock who passed away due to leukemia in 2002. Brittany, who was Lisa’s little sister, is described as “the light in our family” by Lisa.
Lisa Mock thanked her family and friends for all their support in the organizations’ endeavors, including her cousin and cofounder Pat Kerfoot and his wife Alicia Kerfoot.
Mock is willing to pursue any avenue to support those struggling with chronic or terminal illnesses. When an organization is unable to make a donation, she’ll contact another.
Some organizations that have donated to the event include Honshen, the Baltimore Ravens, Crazy Aaron’s, Pet Play, the Philadelphia Eagles, The Gnome Shop, 88 Acres, Fametek and more.
“It’s my calling,” Mock said. “I’ll do anything I can to help.”