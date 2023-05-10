WEST DECATUR — At recent Boggs Township Supervisors meetings, the discussion of Company Road has been a hot topic.
The majority of Company Road is owned by the public, but a small portion of the road is considered private property, meaning it is to be untouched by the township.
Several members of the community are frustrated with the lack of attentiveness the road has received in recent years, and would like to see the road maintained.
One citizen, who refused to provide his name, said he has been living along this road for years and the road has been maintained, adding pipes have been repaired as well as other maintenance. He questioned officials why maintenance has stopped.
Supervisor Sheldon Graham III brought in Solicitor Patrick Fanelli to explain to residents why the end of Company Road is not maintained by the township.
“The township only owns a certain amount of the road,” Fanelli explained. “Once the road passes that point, it turns private, meaning that from that point on, the road is not to be taken care of and maintained by the township, as a public road would be.”
Resident Michelene Springer expressed her confusion about the road as well.
“So does this mean that after all of those years of maintenance, that you’re just going to stop taking care of the road because it’s technically private?” Springer said. “Why can’t you just make the road public and continue maintenance?”
Graham responded, “That road, past that private point, has no outlet. According to Pennsylvania law, every public road with no outlet legally requires a 33-foot wide cul-de-sac.
“We’d be interested in making it public, but there’s absolutely no room for that cul-de-sac,” Graham continued. “If we put a cul-de-sac there, it would be stretched up into several houses’ kitchens. It’s impossible.”
Fanelli further bolstered Graham’s point, noting that there has been no officially documented maintenance beyond the private point on Company Road, only on the public stretch of the road.
“The only maintenance that the township has recorded on that is on the public portion,” Fanelli said. “However, if there is something that you all believe I have missed over, I would be more than happy to look it over.”
There was also discussion of a potential road law, that if left unmaintained, a road would then turn over to the public after so many years. However, Fanelli was unsure if such a law existed, although if brought proof, would look further into the matter.