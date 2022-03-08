WOODLAND — Bigler Nittany MinitMart is gathering petition signatures in an effort to place a question on the ballot for allowing the sale of beer in Bradford Township, or making the township “wet”.
According to township supervisors at a recent meeting, the organization needed to collect 375 signatures. A Nittany MinitMart Facebook post on March 4 stated the group had 433 signatures. However, a recent post indicates the endeavor continues.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to recirculate a new petition for making Bradford Township ‘WET’. Please stop by the Bigler Store or keep an eye out for our team in your neighborhood,” the post reads.
Company officials could not be reached for comment. The team will be collecting signatures until March 15. People must be a registered voter in the township to sign.
Supervisors clarified that the township is not spending money on this initiative at a recent meeting. The business is handling the effort. According to supervisors, there are plans for renovations at the Bigler store that could include a beer cave.
Supervisor Ronald Krise said that he has heard interest in a hotel and eateries coming to the township in the past. Allowing the sale of alcohol may help attract businesses and boost the economy.
There would be one liquor license. After that, supervisors would need to approve anytransfer of licenses, Krise noted.
If the question got on the ballot and the public voted for the change, Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. expressed he would not support the formation of a bar in the township, noting a bar could lead to bar fights. However, he offered support for people being able to take beer home from a business.
“I don’t want a bar, but I don’t have a problem with someone wanting to go to the Bigler store or down to Gio’s and buy a six pack and take it home,” Mulhollan said.
Mulhollan noted that people are already bringing liquor into the township.
“People drive to Philipsburg and buy it, and they drive to Clearfield and buy it,” he said. “They bring it back, and we get nothing out of it.”
Any person, regardless of party, can vote on a ballot question during the primary election, officials noted.