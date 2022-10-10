CURWENSVILLE — The ever-popular Search for Peace Christmas pageant is returning for 2022.
In 2017, the pageant took a hiatus to allow time for participants and the production crew to regroup and rest. Then COVID-19 restrictions were put in place and large groups were discouraged over the past several years from convening in indoor spaces.
Lois Richards of Curwensville and Mark Barrett of Bells Landing stepped up to serve as co-directors to help bring the pageant back. Mark Sopic of Curwensville will serve as the vocal coach and music director.
Richards said her granddaughter Claireese Richards encouraged her to do what she could to revive the pageant for this year.
“I think God used her to lay bringing this pageant back on my heart,” Richards explained.
Richards and Barrett said for the pageant to move forward, they need help from the community and local churches.
“We are hoping to get more help from the community. We want to make this a community. We are inviting all who want to be part of the Christmas tradition to join us,” Richards said.
“If the pageant is to be presented, lots of help is needed. We need people to help not only with the pageant but with the set up and tear down,” she added.
Richards said preparation for the pageant will begin Sunday, Nov. 20, with moving all set components into the church’s sanctuary for the installation on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
“Because we need more people to help with the setup, we are also adding an evening time so that those who work during the day can help,” Richards said.
“We need lots of help. Everything is the same as has been used for previous pageants, but it takes men and women power to get it all set up,” she added.
There are also several non-speaking pageant roles that need to be filled including girls and boys, age four to six, who can serve in the role of little angels.
Singers are also needed. Auditions will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Curwensville United Methodist Church. Those who are willing to sing in the pageant should bring a piece of music showing their range and capabilities to the audition. They are also asked to call Richards at 814-236-3422 or call or text her at 814-592-5525 or call Barrett at 814-277-6783 or call or text him at 814-661-3930 prior to Nov. 6.
First presented in 1960, The Search for Peace, written by Laura Wright, is a non-traditional telling of the birth of Jesus Christ using drama, song and narration. The production develops around mankind’s rejection of Jesus’ message of love. It is presented each year, usually in early December.
The much-loved Christmas tradition will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. at the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville.
Show times will be earlier this year at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., both days.
Workers are also needed on Monday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. to help dismantle the set and put it away.
The production has been moved up a week because of Curwensville Area High School marching band’s trip to Disney World. Richards said many of the band’s musicians also participate in the pageant.