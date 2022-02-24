MORRISDALE — The community is rallying for a local family who lost the home they were renting and all of their belongings following a structure fire that killed two dogs, one cat and resulted in a complete structural loss.
The fire, which began around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, was at a two-story private residence located on the 4200-block of Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township. Firefighters remained on the scene for about four and a half hours.
Responders who arrived first confirmed the two-story structure was “well involved” and requested a second alarm for additional manpower. Wind and rain hindered fire suppression efforts.
The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Wednesday night. The structure and contents were a total loss. While the structure was insured, the tenants did not have renter’s insurance. The tenant was Dillon Clark and six additional family members, including four children.
Cierra Clark, who identifies herself as a sister of the family, organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser raised $11,575.
Animals Matter of Clearfield County, Inc. also reached out to the family to offer condolences, according to a social media post. The organization began raising funds, and two people ended up paying for the cremations in full. Donations will also be put towards urns and necklaces that will honor the animals. The family will receive any remaining funds as a check, the post stated.
Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. was initially dispatched to the scene and they were assisted by Chester Hill Hose Co., Morris Township VFC, Winburne Fire Co., Houtzdale Fire Co., Lawrence Township VFC Station 6 (Hyde) and Station 7 (Glen Richey), Goshen Twp. VFC, Karthaus VFC, Snow Shoe VFC, Philipsburg Fire Department and Moshannon Valley EMS.