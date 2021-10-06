HOUTZDALE — It’s been a community effort preparing for a scratch and dent trailer sale Saturday at Moshannon Valley Elementary School.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported Bigler Township, a local business and approximately 200 volunteers are helping with the effort.
“It’s been amazing!” he said. Both Bigler Township and Lewis Paving & Sealing, Houtzdale have lent equipment and operators to the effort — working three to four days to get 12 tractor trailers of merchandise unloaded and into the school to be displayed.
The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center has provided tractor trailers and operators through its truck driver training program at cost.
He said the willingness of the township, the business and parents and community members to help set up for the sale has been much appreciated by the district.
Zesiger said since Monday, work has been underway to prepare for the event that will boost the efforts of 15 elementary and jr./sr. high school organizations.
“For our small community it is a huge benefit to have an opportunity like this. We hope people will come out and support the sale that will benefit both elementary and high school organizations and district students,” he explained.
Items to be sold include lawn mowers, grills, small appliances such as coffee makers and blenders, sporting goods, hunting items, children’s bicycles, health and beauty products, gardening equipment and automotive items.
The sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moshannon Valley Elementary School, 5026 Green Acres Rd., Houtzdale.
Payment is cash only. There will be an automated teller machine on site.
Zesiger said line up for the sale will be a first-come-first-served basis, however shoppers may have to revert to shifts if there are too many bargain-hunters at one time.
Paulie & Co. will be on hand with their ice cream truck. “People will be able to get an ice cream cone to enjoy while they are waiting in line,” Zesiger said.