MORRISDALE- Although the proposed walking and hiking trail on the old RJ Corman railroad is still in its preliminary phase, Morris Township is looking for volunteers to lead a recreation committee to develop a plan for the trail.
At the most recent Morris Township supervisors meeting on May 3, before meeting adjournment, an announcement was made on the potential planning committee by council member Emerson Reams.
“I was thinking about this trail and the conversations we’ve all had over the last few months, and if we’re going to go through with this project I think we should have a committee to oversee things.” Reams said.
He continued, “Get together a nice group of community members who care about this project, and they can help steer this thing in a good direction.”
The committee would be in charge of obtaining and managing funding and grants, helping with ordinances, trail maintenance and overall patrol and monitoring of the trail.
It is also preferred that the committee be roughly five members.
After further discussion and agreement from the other supervisors, the idea was agreed upon and introduced to the public.
The idea was met with good feedback from the public, with several questions being asked about how to volunteer and where to sign up.
“Obviously we can’t just can’t whip up a committee right here and now at this meeting- we have to make it official with applications and all,” Reams responded, “But for those who are interested, send your letter to the Morris Township office, we’ll look them over, and address it more next meeting.”
Those who live in Morris Township and care about the recreation of the area and the project are encouraged to apply.