PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough Code and Ordinances Committee discussed the ticketing and citation process at its recent meeting.
There is no definite procedure for ticketing in the borough, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder. For specific circumstances, the process currently used consumes significant time and effort before the borough sees any results.
When an individual is issued a ticket, the borough usually gives them about two weeks to pay. If the tickets remain unpaid, a courtesy card is sent out, and the price increases by $5. The individual typically receives two more weeks, then a citation is filed, taking the matter to the magistrate.
If the matter goes to court, Ryder can confront the individual and learn more about their situation, such as if they require assistance.
Ryder inquired if it would be possible to change the process, starting directly with citations for specific issues, such as abandoned vehicles, abandoned property matters or repeat junk offenders. The proposed process would not apply to instances such as parking tickets.
Councilman Harry Wood, who was present during the committee meeting, stated abandoned vehicles are an issue in the borough. Wood said he previously brought up an abandoned vehicle and Ryder issued multiple tickets. Wood said tickets should be given every day to offenders.
“It should be every day,” Ryder said, “but I’m only one person.” He noted he typically tries to go about every few days. The vehicle in question is now gone.
Wood also alleged the process is selective enforcement. Ryder denied this accusation.
If allowed to issue a citation sooner in the process, Ryder would like to still create a yellow ticket but void it for borough record keeping purposes.
Citations are associated with a higher cost. Due to this, Ryder would not need to go every day of the week to rack up the costs accumulated by going every day.
“I can get those higher amounts on those fines without having to babysit that property,” Ryder said. “Now, I can go Monday (and if) it doesn’t change Monday to Friday, I’ll write a five day fine of $125 on a citation or I have to drive up there every day and write a $25 fine.”
At the regular council meeting, Solicitor Patrick Fanelli weighed in, saying, “Your process of the ticket-ticket-ticket has been how you’ve exercised your enforcement discretion now, so I think you can change it just as easily.”
The committee will look further into the matter and how to best execute the change. It noted it would like a written list of what circumstances would qualify the jump to a citation.