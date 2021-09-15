WESTOVER — Students at Harmony Area Elementary School are learning to be generous and considerate to others.
The school was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation — a philanthropic organization based in Salem, Ore. The foundation made awards to 82 schools nationwide and asked them to use the funds to develop active partnerships to teach and celebrate kindness with the intent of creating welcoming, inclusive and caring school environments.
Information from the foundation noted, “The grant honors the commitment to kindness the school has made through the years. It was awarded based on Harmony’s demonstration of a systematic, evidence-based approach to developing pro-social behaviors for at least three years.”
The year-long initiative seeks to engage students in a consistent effort to implement kindness-related behaviors and activities including being friendly, showing appreciation, offering help and reaching out to those in need — across a variety of school and community settings. These types of behaviors have been shown to promote strong interpersonal relationships and offer participating schools a relatively simple means to create a culture of caring, particularly recently during a time of increased mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic, the information states.
Elementary Principal Jason Boring said, “Harmony Area Elementary School was given an opportunity to apply for a Choose Kindness grant because the school has implemented, with fidelity, the School-Wide Positive Behavior Support Program.”
Schools who have implemented the School-Wide Positive Behavior Support programs are more effective places because they have established a social culture and behavior supports needed to improve social, emotional, behavioral and academic outcomes for all students.
Boring said the application process began in May and the school was awarded funds at the beginning of July.
“The main focus of the grant will be to spread kindness throughout the classroom, school and community. This will be done through various school-wide events. Elementary classes will partner with one another each quarter to read stories, complete a craft and share a snack. Harmony Elementary students will also complete several service projects throughout the 2021-22 school year.”
He said the first project recently finished. A select group of sixth grade students partnered with high school students to make fleece blankets for area students in need. The project, planned in cooperation with high school Instructor Jason Romagna and elementary Instructor Kim Rake, will be replicated in the coming months with each elementary classroom.
The school also plans to host a cereal box food drive, make ornaments and Christmas cards for residents of local nursing homes. In December students will celebrate “Random Acts of Kindness” month. Plans are also underway to install a “buddy bench” on the elementary playground. Boring said a buddy bench is a seat that a student can go sit on if they are lonely or want to meet a new friend. If another student sees someone sitting on the bench, they know to go over and ask them to play.
Classroom teachers will also be teaching kindness as part of their lessons throughout the year. Boring said, “This will be accomplished across the curriculum. With all of the negativity in the world, we believe we need to teach our students how to show kindness to one another. When this is instilled in children at a young age, they are more likely to continue to promote kindness throughout their lives. This grant will help to give us the opportunity to accomplish this task.” he noted.
Boring said the school has made a commitment to kindness.
“As part of the grant requirements, Harmony Elementary was required to have kindness included in the school-wide rules. Harmony Elementary’s “Give a Hoot” rules include show respect to others, take responsibility for actions, think safety at all times, promote kindness and earn success,” he explained.