Clearfield County Commissioners plan to approve a proclamation at next week’s business meeting to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Older American’s Act nutrition program. The proclamation will also recognize this month as the March for Meals in support of the county’s Meals on Wheels senior citizen home meal delivery service.
Representatives of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging told the commissioners at Tuesday’s work session why the program is so important to Clearfield County’s senior citizens.
Julie Fenton said annually, CCAAA’s home delivered meal program provides thousands of nutritious meals to residents age 60 and older who reside in rural areas, along with meals that are served Monday through Friday for lunch at the county’s Centers for Active Living.
For some of the county’s residents residing in those outmost areas, Meals on Wheels drivers could be their only visitors, Fenton said.
“Drivers might be the only person they see all week. A driver takes a few minutes to visit with them and make sure everything is okay,” Fenton explained.
Fenton said if a meal delivery is scheduled and no one comes to the door when the driver arrives, CCAAA will follow up with contacts to make sure everything at the resident’s home is all right and they are well and not experiencing any problems.
“Our drivers are a Godsend. They are the eyes and ears of our agency and they make sure nothing is needed by those residents,” she explained.
CCAAA employee Joan Bracco provided some history about the Older American’s Act and said former President Richard Nixon signed an amendment into law in 1974 establishing the nutrition program. She said the home-delivered meals meet both the nutritional and social needs of the county’s older residents.
“The program helps to address both social interaction and food insecurity,” Bracco said.
She too praised the program’s drivers not just for doing their jobs but providing care and concern for their clients and attention to their well-being.
“Meals on Wheels provides a powerful opportunity for social interaction and helps to prevent isolation,” Bracco explained, adding it continued to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program needs financial contributions and awareness to allow it to continue to operate.
“We want to ensure this vital service continues for another 50 years. We are urging residents to take the opportunity to support Meals on Wheels.”
Chairman John Sobel agreed the program is very important for the county’s senior resident. Commissioner Dave Glass said his grandfather utilizes the program.
Commissioner Tony Scotto thanked the CCAAA for its efforts in coordinating the program and continuing to serve county residents.