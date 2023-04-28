At the recent meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, interim Director of the Downtown DuBois Inc. Julie Stewart provided an update about upcoming activities and projects.
Stewart said the organization, which works to enhance and provide services to improve commerce and economic opportunities, promote cultural and community assets, encourage rehabilitation and beautification of properties and improve the overall quality of life throughout the city, has been working on reorganizing since the COVID pandemic ended.
“We have got a lot of really great projects going on,” Stewart told the board.
She talked about a facade grant, work to beautify downtown DuBois and welcoming new businesses.
“We are in the midst of a parking survey. We are working with the city and large employers to determine where their employees and customers park,” Stewart said.
She also mentioned the Hometown Heroes banners which she said have proven very popular.
“It has been very successful,” she said.
She said an upcoming project is to install welcome signs along U.S. Route 219 at the entrances to DuBois and asked the board to consider participating in the sponsorship of the signs.
“We would love to have the Clearfield County Commissioners as part of our welcome to DuBois,” she said, adding, “We wanted to extend the offer in person and give you an update on what we’re doing,” she said.
The commissioners tabled the request until the board’s meeting on May 9 to allow additional time to review the information.
Stewart said anyone with questions can reach out to her at 814-503-2481 or email manager@downtowndubois.com.
Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, was founded in 2007 as a non-profit organization with the mission of providing services aligning with the Pennsylvania Main Street Program, advocating for the needs of downtown DuBois businesses, property owners, residents and visitors.
From the beginning, the vision embraced by Downtown DuBois Inc. has been to facilitate the re-creation of downtown DuBois as a destination of choice. We, along with merchants, property owners, public officials, and concerned residents, embraced the restoration of downtown DuBois. Downtown DuBois Inc., as an organization, has striven to be a community-driven initiative that encourages revitalization by promoting local ownership, personal services and historic preservation.