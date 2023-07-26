Clearfield County Commissioners added its support to a list of municipalities who want to rename a bridge located in both Sandy Township and DuBois.
The bridge on U.S. Route 219 spans Sandy Lick Creek.
Joe Woods, representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart told the board he was representing both the order and Pennsylvania State Police Troop C of Punxsutawney in requesting it support a petition to have the bridge named in honor of Trooper Bradley Wilson.
Wilson was critically wounded in 2013 while serving a warrant. He was honorably discharged in 2016.
Woods told the board while bridges are traditionally named for veterans who served their country, there are a few bridges named for police officers although in both cases, most are dedicated posthumously.
Woods said he had spoken with Wilson, who said he didn’t believe his actions warrant naming a bridge in his honor — but Woods said he believes differently.
“This is a really good cause. Brad’s a heck of a good man and he deserves this,” Woods said.
He said the petition to name the bridge in Wilson’s honor was supported by both DuBois City Council and Sandy Township Supervisors and he is requesting support for the measure from state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Clearfield, Cambria and Centre.
Commissioner Chairman John Sobel said the board was happy to lend its support to the campaign. “We are glad to formally support and approve this request,” he said.