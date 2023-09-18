CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners, as part of the Clearfield County Salary Board, set the salary for the children and youth services’ administrator.
The annual salary for Trudy Lumadue was set at $74,000. Lumadue began the position Monday, Sept. 11, after having worked as the county’s deputy district attorney since January 2020.
The board approved a number of personnel changes at its recent meeting.
They include new hires, Martin Livingston, part-time security guard for the commissioners, effective Sept. 5; Megan O’Leary, part-time secretary for District Magisterial Judge Jerome Nevling, effective Sept. 5; Teresa Cigic, secretary for District Magisterial Judge David Meholick, effective Sept. 5; Michael Perna, custodian for the Clearfield County Commissioners effective Sept. 5; and Marlie Olson legal secretary for District Attorney Ryan Sayers’ office, effective Sept. 7.
A transfer was approved for Amy Sansel, administrative assistant at the Clearfield County Jail, effective Sept. 12.
Separations or retirements included: Robert Gallaher, part-time correction’s officer CCJ, effective Aug. 21; Shianne Rice, correction’s officer CCJ, effective Aug. 28; Gene Kriner, security guard for the commissioners, effective Aug. 30; and Christine Irwin, legal secretary at the public defenders office, effective Sept. 22.
The commissioners approved the 2023-24 county’s human services plan as presented by Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Director Lisa Kovalick.
Kovalick said during her presentation Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties has submitted its 2023-24 planned expenses that will help 2,777 residents with mental health services using $2,929,300 in state and federal funds. This is a decrease of 1,000 people from the previous year, she said.
The proposal shows it will serve 96 residents with intellectual disabilities with case management, community-based or other services using $1,944,830 in federal and state funds.
It also plans to assist homeless shelters within Clearfield County using federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds. Kovalick said $57,920 will be used to administer the program, assist homeless shelters and provide rental assistance.
The proposal also plans for assistance to the Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission to bolster county rehabilitation facilities. It will use $445,240 in federal and state funds to serve 95 residents with substance use disorder services.
Human services development funds will assist homeless residents with transportation, safe visitation and exchanges for victims of domestic violence and provide along with meals, information and referral services. The county plans to conduct a human service needs assessment to identify needs and gaps in services, she said.
The commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Teamsters Local 205 to allow the county to hire up two part-time maintenance workers.
Congratulations were also extended to the Irvona Vol. Fire Dept. on the 100th anniversary since its charter.