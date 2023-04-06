Clearfield County Commissioners announced several board vacancies on a some county committees.
At its recent meeting, Chairman John Sobel reported there are two open spots on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority and one seat on the Clearfield County Planning Commission.
Sobel encouraged county residents who would like to serve on either board to submit their names and a letter of interest to the commissioners. Letters should be mailed to 212 E. Locust St. Clearfield, PA 16830.
“We are hoping that residents would like to serve. These are very important positions in the county,” Sobel said.