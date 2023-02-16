Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed next month as March for Meals.
At its recent meeting, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Marketing Director Joan Bracco told the board the county’s Meals on Wheels program is vital to its older residents as it provides daily meals and an opportunity for socialization with the drivers that deliver meals. For some senior citizens, visits with those drivers are some of the only face-to-face contact they may have in a day.
“We are asking residents support and celebrate the program that helps combat senior hunger and isolation,” Bracco said.
This year marks the 51st anniversary of the the Older American’s Act nutrition program and the 21st year Meals on Wheels has been serving Clearfield County residents.
According to information on Meals on Wheels America website, each year, the March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors age 60 years and older. This legislation supported the rapid growth of the nationwide network of senior nutrition programs – commonly referred to as Meals on Wheels – that collectively serve more than 247 million meals to 2.8 million seniors each year.
For some of the county’s residents residing in most rural areas, Meals on Wheels drivers could be their only visitors, Bracco said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said his grandfather utilizes the Meals on Wheels program.
“It is just an absolute good thing,” he said.