The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
At a recent meeting, the board heard from Children’s Aide Society Family Support Services Manager Kara McGary about the society’s work and programs designed to curb child abuse.
The designation recognizes the importance of communities working with families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention services and supports developed through the collaboration can help to protect children and strengthen families.
McGary provided some details about three initiatives offered by CAS that help improve children’s lives: The Triple P Positive Parenting Program, Parents as Teachers program and the Nurturing Parenting Program.
Commissioner Mary Tatum spoke about raising awareness of child abuse. “One hundred percent of child abuse can be prevented. These programs are important because they can help decrease the number of child abuse cases.”
Chairman John Sobel recognized CAS and other agencies who work to impede child abuse and assist parents in learning skills for coping and nurturing.
The commissioners also authorized changes to personnel. They are new hires, Richard Pryde, desk clerk, prothonotary and clerk of courts, effective March 22; Zachary Clark, corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective March 27; Nicole Freas, secretary, district magisterial Judge David Meholick’s office, effective March 27; and Debbie Thompson Slippey, part-time secretary, district magisterial Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
Separations and retirements, Paula Arnold, corrections officer, CCJ, effective March 7; Benjamin Ankeny, corrections officer, CCJ, effective March 20; Justin Worley, corrections officer, CCJ, effective March 24; and Richard Pryde, desk clerk, prothonotary and clerk of courts, effective March 24.