Clearfield County Commissioners this week made appointments to various boards and authorities.
The board appointed Bonnie Garito and Jane Lee Yare to second terms on the Clearfield County Library board.
Kay Martell was reappointed to a five-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2027, on the Clearfield County Housing Authority.
Mason Strouse was appointed to a three-year term on the Community Connections board.
Commissioners approved Alvin Rogers filling an unexpired term on the Clearfield-Jefferson Regional Airport Authority and reappointed Shawn Arbaugh to another term.
Howard Osewalt was appointed to fill a vacant four-year term on the Clearfield County Planning Commission. Matthew Hasselback and Gerry Hatcher were appointed to second terms on the commission.
The board authorized Mike Gill to another five-year term on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority and announced two vacant seats.
Rachel Kester and Carl Heaton were appointed to one-year and three-year terms on the Curwensville Lake Authority. Randy Harris was reappointed to a second term on the authority.
Lisa Kovalick was named to the Community Action board of directors. Julie Fenton was retained for another three-year term on the Area Transportation Authority.
Commissioner Dave Glass was appointed to the Clearfield County Conservation District board of directors and North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission. Commissioner Mary Tatum was named to Central Counties Youth Detention Center. Chairman John Sobel was selected for the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and the county’s Economic Development Corp.