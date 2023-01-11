Clearfield County Commissioners this week approved the hirings of a number employees, including six full-time dispatchers at the county’s emergency services dispatch center.
Chairman John Sobel reported he was pleased to see the numbers of new hires there.
“I am pleased to see this. It will bring quite a bit of relief to the telecommunications office.”
The board approved new telecommunications employees Matthew Rebmann, Manuel Megofna, Karly Davis, Lindsey Johnson, Madison McCracken and James Delahanty as full-time employees, effective Jan. 30.
Commissioners also approved Elizabeth Fulmer as a desk clerk III in the county’s tax claims office, retroactive to Jan. 3.
Separations and retirements were accepted from Keisha Dillon, full-time telecommunicator, effective Dec. 16 and Stephen Rutherford, full-time corrections officer at the county jail effective Jan. 4.
Other matters addressed by the board included approving a one-year intergovernmental agreement with Centre County to allow Clearfield County inmates to be housed in its jail, if needed. Commissioner Dave Glass said the agreement provides a contingency for the county if required.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the cost has risen an additional $10 per day per inmate from the previous contract. “We are only charged if we have inmates there,” she explained.
An owner agreement with the Central Counties Youth Detention Center was also authorized. The pact sets the county’s share of expenses at $178,176 –a higher amount than the prior contract.
Glass, who until this year, served as the county’s delegate to the board, said he believed staff retention was behind some of the increase.
“They made changes in the way employees are compensated. That played into the increase,” he explained.
Commissioners made appointments to two boards. Lisa McSkimmings was named to the Curwensville Lake Authority and Susan Williams to the Farmland Preservation Board.
Also approved, at the request of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, was a resolution to apply for Whole Home Repair funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
RACC Executive Director Lisa Kovalick said the funding would be used to improve the habitability and safety of properties throughout the county. She said the need for Community Action’s weatherization program is great.
The more than $1 million grant also includes provision for workforce development and employee attraction and retention.