The state Broadband Authority is requesting local government feedback for Broadband Infrastructure Project grant applications that may impact Clearfield County.
The local government feedback period opens Wednesday, Aug. 23 and closes in early October.
To assist local municipalities with preparing feedback, the Clearfield County Commissioners will hold a series of forums to review various project applications that have been submitted to PSBA, discussing potential impact for residents and addressing questions to the best of the board’s ability.
These forums are designed for municipal leaders such as council members and township supervisors. The public is welcome, however seating may be limited and the public’s comment may be extremely limited.
The forum’s dates and locations are as follows:
- Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., at the Starlight Restaurant in Mahaffey.
- Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., Madera Firehall.
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Morris Township municipal building.
- Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., River’s Landing event center, Clearfield
Any questions regarding the forums can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org. The commissioners will respond within one business day.