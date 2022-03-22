Clearfield County Commissioners heard details about new programs created by North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission that may assist county municipalities and organizations with finding project funding and completing grant requests.
NCPRPDC Executive Director Jim Chorney introduced Sherry Dumire, who was recently hired to assist with matching projects with possible funding sources. Chorney said the commission receives numerous calls from municipal governments requesting it help find funding for projects and wanted to bring another staff member on to assist them.
Early in April, a community capacity specialist will start helping with grant writing and enhanced grant services, he added.
Chorney said the commission found many municipalities do not apply for federal COVID-19 relief funding they may have been eligible for because they did not have staff that was comfortable with filling out the necessary paperwork or with compiling the information required to complete the application.
“We hope to have good outreach with these programs,” Chorney said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said NCPRPDC’s hirings are timely, given the county has recently wrapped up a survey it conducted of Clearfield County municipalities. The form asked them to submit lists of local infrastructure projects they hope or need to complete.
Commissioners said at a previous meeting that they hope to use that information to create a list of work and prioritize those projects to avoid any issues with failing roads or bridges.
Glass said the surveys’ results have to be compiled and reviewed. What will be done with the information also has to be finalized. “We’re not sure yet what we will be able to do to help,” Glass said, stating he envisions approximately 10-15 projects, depending on cost, the county would be able to contribute funding for. “They will put some money in and the county will put some money in,” he explained.
Glass said perhaps it is possible NCPRPDC would be able to help governments from those municipalities find funding to help pay for those projects.
Chorney agreed.
“There are a lot of funding opportunities out there right now. A lot of municipalities don’t have time to do (the work needed to complete the applications.) That is the rationale behind creating these positions.”
Chairman John Sobel noted many Clearfield County municipal governments only have a very small staff that works limited amounts of hours each week. “It’s often daunting to smaller municipalities to try to (apply for grant funding),” he said.