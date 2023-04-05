Clearfield County Commissioners continue to use work sessions to inform county residents about available services.
Tuesday, the board heard about services provided by PASSAGES Inc and the county’s Child Advocacy Center available for victims of sexual or child abuse.
PASSAGES Executive Director Marlene Austin and legal and family advocate Robin McMullen said the agency’s mission is to respond to and advocate for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence while working to eliminate all forms of sexual violence by educating members of the community and promoting social change.
Since 1998, PASSAGES has offered free and confidential services to Clearfield County residents. Volunteers are available 24 hours, seven day per week to aid victims who have suffered sexual assault or abuse. They will accompany them to examinations or testing and treatment for injuries or transmitted disease. They will also help preserve any evidence required to file a complaint.
In 2022, PASSAGES served more than 800 clients.
“This year we believe it will be 900 or more because every year our numbers go up,” Austin said.
McMullen reported on her work serving as an advocate to accompany victims through the criminal justice system.
“When charges are filed in a case, we try to support victims and their families. We explain what is happening and what will happen and what they can expect as they go through the process of the investigation and the court system and beyond. We are the familiar face from start to finish,” she said.
PASSAGES can be contacted at 1-800-793-3620.
Child Advocacy Center’s Case Manager Sierra Clark said, “We are a safe place for children who have been abused.” The facility’s work ensures children have the services they require to heal from trauma so they can grow up to realize their full potential.
The center has professionally trained team of professionals who evaluate and investigate cases of child abuse and help them and their families.
She said the child-focused center works with law enforcement, Children, Youth and Family Services, victim witness and medical facilities. It creates a safe and secure environment to allow children who have been abused to tell their story to a trained interviewer without the trauma associated with telling it multiple times in multiple locations.
CAC has a facility dog, Kirby, who also helps children who have been abused feel more secure. Clark introduced Kirby to those attending Tuesday’s meeting.
The Report Suspected Abuse ChildLine is 1-800-932-0313.
Commissioner Dave Glass inquired about the percentage of cases that are found not to be true. Clark said less than five percent of cases are not credible.
“These cases are truthful. They are not just children trying to make trouble. This is sad and a shame that your job is necessary,” he said.
Chairman John Sobel said it is important that culture change and more work needs to be done.