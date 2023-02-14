Even though the winter of 2022-23 has been, for the most part, relatively mild, organizers of the annual Hoodie Hoo Day in Clearfield are hoping members of the public will turn out this weekend in an organized effort to help drive winter away.
Organizer Jane Lee Yare spoke to the Clearfield County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting about the return of a full celebration set for Saturday as the national day of observance is Monday, Feb. 20, President’s Day.
“Covid hindered our event for several years, but it’s over and we are going to unmask the Hoodie Hoo Saturday,” she explained, showing the board a wooden replica of Hoodie Hoo that was fashioned by the founder of Elliott’s Park, Clearfield. “This is what he thought Hoodie Hoo looked like,” she noted.
Yare said the event that helps encourage the arrival of better and milder weather, is scheduled at the Express Cafe & Convenience, 308 E. Market St., Clearfield, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are going to get even with that rodent in Punxsutawney,” Yare said.
She said festivities will include taking shots at a replica of the groundhog and blowing noise makers and shouting at noon to wake up Hoodie Hoo, a mythical creature who resides in the forest, encouraging him to drive winter away. Light refreshments will be served.
Those who can’t attend Saturday are encouraged to shout or blow their car’s horns to help wake up Hoodie Hoo.
“We may not be able to control winter but we can feel better about it,” Yare said.
Chairman John Sobel thanked Yare for her efforts in creating an approximately decade’s worth of celebrations.
During the commissioners’s business meeting, the board officially proclaimed Hoodie Hoo Day as Monday, Feb. 20 –the date of the national observance.