Clearfield County Commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clearfield County Association of Professional Employees in regards to health insurance costs.
At the recent rescheduled meeting, the board reported the county is still negotiating a new contract with employees in the county’s parole and probation department and didn’t want increased premium costs to be a sticking point.
“We are still bargaining. This will give a bit more room for negotiations without having health insurance increases strain anyone,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The board also certified county funds to be deposited into the 2022 Farmland Preservation Program. The commissioners approved $2,611 –the interest received from money in the county’s Clean and Green Program, being invested in the program.
Also approved by the commissioners was the annual agreement with Clearly Ahead as the economic development agency for Clearfield County. The pact provides a $110,000 stipend to the organization.
The commissioners also announced a vacancy on the Clearfield County Public Library Board. Anyone interested should contact the commissioners in writing.