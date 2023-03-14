Clearfield County Commissioners announced they are working to develop a program that would give away some of the American Rescue Plan Covid 19 stimulus funds the county received to non-profit organizations that were not eligible for other Covid relief funding.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday, commissioners announced they have been mulling formulating a mini-grants program for some time. They reported they have been contemplating it since receiving requests for financial assistance during the pandemic.
“The commissioners received a request for funding from a veterans’ related social club during Covid,” Commissioner Dave Glass said, adding non-profits, specifically 501(c) 3 and 501 (c) (19) organizations were not specifically listed as eligible in the criteria associated with the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security act.
“Most if not all veterans social clubs were not eligible,” Chairman John Sobel said.
Glass said, “We had quite a few organizations apply for CARES funding but we were unable to do anything with them. It was very frustrating.”
“It was definitely not fair,” Sobel said.
Glass said the commissioners have learned the board is able to take CARES funds and deposit it into the county’s general fund and then distribute it to clubs and organizations who submit applications showing they were impacted by the Covid pandemic shutdowns.
“We want to do it the same way as the county’s other grant programs were created. They will have 30days to complete the application and demonstrate how they were affected. It will be pretty simple,” Glass said.
He said he hopes to have the forms available on the county’s website by Friday.
“We are not planning to carve out new ground here. The application process will be simple. These groups will also have to show they were affected by Covid,” Glass said.
He noted the county will release details including the applications’ due date once the form has been finalized and is available on line.