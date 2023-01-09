Clearfield County Commissioners on Monday filed a civil complaint asking the court to award the county $3,878,660 in damages against TranSystems Corporation, successor to L. Robert Kimball and Associates Inc., Altoona-based Leonard S. Fiore, Inc., and Everett-based Showalter Masonry, Inc. who designed and built the Clearfield County Jail in 1981.
L. Robert Kimball and Associates Inc., originally based in Ebensburg, was the architect, Leonard S. Fiore Inc. was the general contractor, and Showalter Masonry was the masonry contractor.
The lawsuit alleges that the original construction drawings show that a bond beam should have been placed directly below the roof deck around the perimeter of the building.
Attorney Anthony D’Amico of D’Amico Law Offices in Pittsburgh, who is representing the county in the lawsuit stated, “The main purpose of a bond beam is to provide lateral support for the walls and anchor the roof. Basically, a bond beam ties the full masonry structure together.”
In August 2021, the county partnered with Pittsburgh-based ABM Building Solutions, LLC to oversee the completion of a $9,398,612 renovation project at the jail. During the demolition work for the renovation, it was discovered that the bond beam was not included during the original construction of the jail. As a result, the roof was floating on top of the walls of the building, which created a safety hazard that needed to be corrected in order for the renovation project to continue.
The additional cost for completing the jail renovation project because the jail was constructed without a bond beam forms the basis for the damages claimed.
D’Amico stated, “The commissioners filed the lawsuit because they believe that it is fundamentally unfair for the citizens of Clearfield County to pay the additional costs to renovate the jail. The additional costs should be paid by the architect and the contractors who designed and built the jail but never finished the job that they were paid to do.”
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said he was pleased to learn that the lawsuit has been filed.
“We’re glad that it has been filed. Hopefully this will start the process in solving the mystery of who, why and how,” Sobel said, referring to determining why the planned beam never materialized despite being on the building plans. “If we’re able to recoup some or all of these monies for the costs we have to pay, it’s a benefit to the taxpayers.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said, “I’m hopeful we’ll get some relief for what happened here.”
ABM Industries was hired to oversee the current renovation project. The company alerted the commissioners about the missing beam when they began preparing for the renovations.
Glass said despite the missing the beam, the jail was safe from collapse and there was no safety threat. The project has since been completed, Glass said.
“No one has been told it is unsafe. When this was brought to our attention, we asked ABM and a third party independent engineer if this was going to be a safety issue. They did say it isn’t unsafe — but it is more subject to the roof leaking.”
Glass explained that the roof was repaired in sections, including exposing the concrete and using reinforcing material to repair the structure.
“You can’t put a bond beam in after the fact, but you can put supportive material in,” Glass explained. “It took a long time to do it, which is why the cost is substantial. We couldn’t tear the entire roof the whole way off at once. It had to be done in sections, which was time consuming.”