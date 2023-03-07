The Clearfield County Commissioners heard presentations on the substance abuse mental health services available to residents at its workshop meeting.
Commissioner John Sobel, chairman, said like many rural areas, Clearfield County is struggling with drug addiction problems. He said the board of commissioners is doing what it can to combat the problem.
Part of this process is providing information to the public, he said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said she has personally seen that the drug addiction issue has been a problem in the area for at least 20 years. She said drug addiction issues and mental health are often intertwined. She suggested the commissioners have a meeting to discuss the issue and to inform people how to get help if they are struggling with these issues.
She has seen people recover from these issues, and their stories aren’t always publicized as effectively as they should be.
She said it is her hope that through talking about the resources that are available, people will realize recovery is possible and seek treatment.
“When someone becomes addicted, we shouldn’t turn our backs on them or throw them away,” Tatum said.
Executive Director Chris Grunthaner of the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission said the drug and alcohol commission is a non-profit organization tasked by the state to assess the needs, planning and funding coordination of drug and alcohol treatment programs in the two counties.
He said the organization also offers prevention services, early intervention services, treatment services and recovery services, and provides oversight over the local drug and alcohol programs in Clearfield County.
The organization’s primarily focus is on treatment and recovery services. Grunthaner said the drug and alcohol commission doesn’t primarily offer direct treatment services but provides case management, case coordination services and certified recovery specialist services.
“Case management is really the glue that keeps everything together,” Grunthaner said.
For those in need of substance abuse services, there are historically two approaches, out-patient and in-patient, Grunthaner said.
Out-patient services include sitting down with an out-patient therapist to work through substance abuse behaviors as well as other aspects of treatment needs.
He said the drug and alcohol commission has three contracted providers in the area that provide these services.
Historically, people refer themselves to outpatient treatment services or they can come to the drug and alcohol commission where the commission would refer them to a provider.
Some people might need a more intensive approach of in-patient drug treatment services.
The drug and alcohol commission has grant funding to pay for treatment to people who lack insurance or are under insured for both in-patient and out-patient drug treatment services, Grunthaner said.
When someone enters drug and alcohol services with the drug and alcohol commission, a screening is first conducted to determine any care needs.
For outpatient services, they typically can get a person an intake appointment within seven days, and there are no waiting lists.
If someone meets the criteria for in-patient services and withdrawal management, they typically can get them in within a day, Grunthaner said.
But he said Clearfield County currently does not have any in-patient providers within its borders, so patients often have to go to Altoona, Pittsburgh or Philadelphia. He said they are working on improving the local network so people don’t have to travel to get in-patient services, because travel does provide a barrier to people seeking care.
Commissioner Dave Glass said one of the problems is although most residents believe these services are necessary, many people don’t want these facilities located near them.
Glass said people need to realize these services are a net positive and not a negative for the county and the community.
The drug and alcohol commission also has a free program for family members who are struggling with addiction, Grunthaner said.
He said people who have a place to live, something to do, like a job or volunteer work, and a strong social network have a better chance of recovery, so the drug and alcohol commission will assist patients with these as well.
Administrator Steve Jasper of Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties said the organization is the administrative office of mental health services, intellectual disability services and early intervention services for the two counties.
He said Community Connections has locations in Clearfield, DuBois and Brookville. Their main office is in DuBois.
He said anyone seeking treatment can get assessed within seven days.
Jasper said Community Connections was able to construct a treatment facility in the area for incarcerated individuals. He said about four or five years ago the organization began looking for a location to build a mental health treatment facility for incarcerated individuals.
He said it was a difficult process, but they were able to find a location in Pine Creek Township, just outside Brookville, near the Jefferson County Jail. The facility, named The Dickinson Recovery Center, is a long term structured residence, which is a secure mental health facility designed for those in the criminal justice system whose primary need is treatment and not incarceration.
He said it is a 16-bed facility, and it serves the counties of Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Elk, Forest, Warren, McKean, Potter and Clarion. He said Clearfield County is their biggest referral source.
Jasper said the biggest proponents of the center are public defenders and district attorneys because it is an option other than incarcerating an individual in the county jail.
One of the big advantages of the center is it is centrally located, Jasper said. This allows patients to keep their health care providers and be close to their families.
Community Connections also provides early intervention services to children born with cognitive or developmental delay who need specialized services at a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh. Community Connections can provide instruction and therapy to the children when they come back home, Jasper said.