The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
At Tuesday’s very brief meeting, legal counselor with The Crossroads Project, Tammy McGary, asked the board to sign the order to increase cognizance of the issue in Clearfield County.
McGary said one in four women and one in seven men are physically abused. “The effects of abuse are felt not only by the victims but by the community at large,” she explained.
Chairman John Sobel said the proclamation recognizes victims and acknowledges domestic violence survivors, with the declaration serving as a voice for victims. “Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality,” he read.
Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.
Although there has been substantial progress in reducing domestic violence, McGary said numbers of cases in Clearfield County have increased slightly from 2019. Sobel inquired if the rise in numbers was attributed to COVID-19.
McGary said she was uncertain of an exact cause. “It is hard to say for certain if COVID has played a role,” she said.
The local hotline for The Crossroads Project is 814-768-7200.