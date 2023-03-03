CLEARFIELD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 4-H WEEK

The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed March 12-18 Pennsylvania 4-H Week at its recent business meeting. In the front row are, from left, commissioners Mary Tatum, Chairman John Sobel and Dave Glass. In the back row are members of Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council Sophia Leiden, Janice Gilliland and Nathan Swope, with Penn State Extension 4-H Educator for Clearfield County Hannah Alexander.

Clearfield County Commissioners declared March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.

Clearfield County Extension 4-H Educator Hannah Alexander said, “Communities across the state, including Clearfield County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week March 12-18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.”

The Clearfield County Commissioners signed a proclamation recently recognizing 4-H Week in the county. They praised 4-H for its continuing service to county youth. Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council members Janice Gilliland, Nathan Swope and Sophia Leiden attended the meeting to support the proclamation, where they spoke about the impact of 4-H on their lives.

Swope raises animals through the program and shows them at local fairs, including the Clearfield County Fair. “4-H has affected me greatly,” he said. “I didn’t used to be a social person, now I am a leader in my 4-H club.”

Leiden told the commissioners, “4-H has done a lot for me. I have learned a lot in the program. It helped me discover I want to become a veterinarian.”

Gilliland reported, “4-H has so many great opportunities for youth. I have shown animals throughout the state. My future plans are to become an animal breeder.”

Alexander said Clearfield County’s 4-H clubs will promote the organization through promotional contests, such as window displays, poster displays and social media marketing.

“The contests aim to increase awareness of the Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Clearfield County,” Alexander said. “Clearfield 4-H members will wrap up 4-H week with a kick-off celebration hosted by Clearfield 4-H Teen Council.”

“The term ‘4-H’ often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H,” she noted. “With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.”

A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, take part in 4-H. In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 77,000 members in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 6,000 adult volunteers. Alexander told the commissioners there are currently more than 450 4-H members in clubs throughout Clearfield County.

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. Information about local 4-H programs is available on Penn State Extension’s website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.

Tags