Clearfield County Commissioners declared March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.
Clearfield County Extension 4-H Educator Hannah Alexander said, “Communities across the state, including Clearfield County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week March 12-18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.”
The Clearfield County Commissioners signed a proclamation recently recognizing 4-H Week in the county. They praised 4-H for its continuing service to county youth. Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council members Janice Gilliland, Nathan Swope and Sophia Leiden attended the meeting to support the proclamation, where they spoke about the impact of 4-H on their lives.
Swope raises animals through the program and shows them at local fairs, including the Clearfield County Fair. “4-H has affected me greatly,” he said. “I didn’t used to be a social person, now I am a leader in my 4-H club.”
Leiden told the commissioners, “4-H has done a lot for me. I have learned a lot in the program. It helped me discover I want to become a veterinarian.”
Gilliland reported, “4-H has so many great opportunities for youth. I have shown animals throughout the state. My future plans are to become an animal breeder.”
Alexander said Clearfield County’s 4-H clubs will promote the organization through promotional contests, such as window displays, poster displays and social media marketing.
“The contests aim to increase awareness of the Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Clearfield County,” Alexander said. “Clearfield 4-H members will wrap up 4-H week with a kick-off celebration hosted by Clearfield 4-H Teen Council.”
“The term ‘4-H’ often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H,” she noted. “With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.”
A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, take part in 4-H. In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 77,000 members in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 6,000 adult volunteers. Alexander told the commissioners there are currently more than 450 4-H members in clubs throughout Clearfield County.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. Information about local 4-H programs is available on Penn State Extension’s website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.