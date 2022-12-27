Clearfield County Commissioners declared January as national mentoring month.
During the final business meeting of 2022 held Tuesday, Children and Youth Services youth mentoring Caseworker Mary Beth Geppert spoke to the board about the importance of establishing relationships between adults and county youth.
She said since the program was established by CYS in 1989 as Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the youth mentoring program has been encouraging supportive relationships between youth and adults. Those emotional bonds, while beneficial to both parties, especially help youth succeed during their formative years and beyond.
Geppert said volunteers are needed to allow the program to continue and grow. Demand is especially great for adult males. Men who are interested in participating must committ for one year. The requirements are a minimum of four hours each month.
“We have a lot of kids we would like to recruit but we would like to know we have adults ready to participate,” Geppert said.
Both commissioners voiced their support of the program. “Mentoring has been so important to Clearfield County. It fulfills an important function,” Chairman John Sobel said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum praised the program. It is incredibly important what we do for our children. They are our future.”
She also challenged the county’s male residents to step up and volunteer for the program.
Geppert also provided some information on a new program for the 2022-23 school year in the Clearfield Area School District that matches junior and senior high school students in grades seven through 11 with elementary students in grades two through five. She said throughout the school year the two groups meet and work on tutoring and have a snack and a social and emotional learning time.