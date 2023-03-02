COALPORT — Clearfield County Commissioners celebrated Read Across America Day Thursday with students in the morning class at the Coalport Community Nursery School.
The day’s purpose is to encourage children to enjoy reading. The observation is held each year on March 2 — the birthday of children’s author, Dr. Suess.
What is even more remarkable is that just over a month ago, the nursery school’s board believed students would attend their final day of classes Feb. 2.
According to information provided by the school’s board, it received a cease and desist order in early January issued by the state Department of Child Development and Early Learning after a complaint was filed against the school in September.
“We have worked diligently to rectify the situation with the Department of Child Development and Early Learning and have not been able to do so. When we received the official cease and desist notification in early January, we immediately sought legal help. We contacted numerous law firms before finding an attorney that would agree to consult with us. In addition, we reached out to State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield and Cambria, for assistance. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, board members met with an attorney familiar with private and religious school law. We were informed that the contacts from the Department of Child Development and Early Learning have been misleading. Throughout the past four months we have continually tried to contact the department for clarification and specifics on what needed to be done in order for the school to remain in operation. Our attempts at communication were left unanswered,” the board said in a letter sent to parents on Jan. 23.
The commissioners said yesterday, they received a large number of calls from concerned parents and members of the community about the school’s planned closure.
“I was in the office fielding calls and Dave Glass was also in that day, he asked me what was going on?” said Commissioner Mary Tatum.
Tatum relayed the information to Glass, who then in turn contacted some of his contacts with state Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
Tatum said she was puzzled over the matter. “Usually when the state gives you an ultimatum about something closing, they give you a period of time to fix it. I thought there had to be glitch with this, because they weren’t giving them that period of time,” she explained.
Tatum said she believed the commissioners could help students continue to have the pre-school experience.
“I am from Coalport. I know these kids’ families. I thought it was important to advocate for everyone involved,” she added.
Glass said the governor’s representative brought the matter to Shapiro.
“The Governor’s representative, Michael Ferritto, really went above and beyond making sure he saw this,” Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel said it was a “team effort.”
“It was a bipartisan effort, and that’s the way it should work,” Tatum said.
Students returned to classes on Feb. 15 with a slight restructuring. Although they still attend three days per week, there are now two groups of 10 students. One group comes for two hours in the morning and the second group for two hours in late morning and early afternoon.
In the short-term, the school will remain open for the remainder of the year while the board explores options for the future of the nursery school.
“After this school year is complete, focus will then need to shift toward the long-term goal of re-establishing and properly getting Coalport Community Nursery School registered and licensed through the state. Being up-front, this process can take months to years, and chances of Coalport Community Nursery School being able to reopen for a class next year is very unlikely at this point in time,” the board wrote in a letter to parents.
The board’s communication said they would continue to keep parents updated as new information becomes available.