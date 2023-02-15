The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a number of personnel changes at a recent meeting.
Authorized by the board were new hires: Kristi Burkett, probation officer for adult probation, effective Jan. 30; Patrick DeLuccia, maintenance II, Clearfield County Jail, effective Jan. 30; Rachel Russell, secretary, district magisterial Judge James Glass’ office, effective, Feb. 6; and Lindsey Samsel, Lynnette Outright and Shannon Gladfelter, corrections officers, CCJ, effective Feb. 6.
The transfer of Heather Clark from assistant director in the county’s tax assessment and claims office to acting director of the county’s tax assessment and claims office was authorized by the board. Clark’s transfer is effective Feb. 7.
In the meeting of the Clearfield County Salary Board, conducted prior to the commissioner’s meeting, the board authorized creation of the acting director of the tax assessment and claims office and set the annual salary at $45,000.
The commissioners also approved the retirement/separation of Lisa Conrad as director of the tax assessment and claims office, effective Feb. 6.
Kristy Smith was reappointed by the board to another term as industry representative on North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission.
The commissioners also approved awarding $56,000 in Act 13 At-Risk Bridge funds to Coalport Borough for the rehabilitation of the bridge on Railroad Street.
The board said awarding the funding was recommended by county planning Director Jodi Brennan and would pay for 80 percent of the cost associated with the repairs. The borough would be responsible for a funding match of 20 percent.