Clearfield County Commissioners approved a number of personnel changes at the board’s recent meeting.
Approval was unanimous for new hires including, Samuel Muir, corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Nov. 17; Kristy Goodman, full-time telecommunicator, 911 center, effective Nov. 14; Mark Dobrosky, conference officer, domestic relations office, effective Nov. 14; Kearstin Peacock, desk clerk II, clerk of courts, effective Nov. 15; and Donna Loesch, custodian, commissioner’s office, effective Nov. 22.
Also Justin Worley, corrections officer, CCJ, effective Nov. 28; Amanda Swatsworth, assistant administrator, children and youth services, effective Nov. 28; Tori Kerr, lieutenant, CCJ, effective Nov. 28; Amber Eden, magisterial district judge’s secretary, Judge James Glass, effective Dec. 5; and McKaelyn English, corrections officer, CCJ, effective Dec. 5.
Also Damon Litzinger, corrections officer, CCJ, effective Dec. 5; Amber Richards, desk clerk III, register and recorder, effective Dec. 12; and Darin Glass, intern, information technology, effective Dec. 19. Commissioner Dave Glass abstained on Darin Glass’ hiring.
The transfer of Steven Smith as a full-time telecommunicator at the 911 Center to a part-time telecommunicator at the 911 Center was approved by the board.
The commissioners also authorized separations and retirements from Chace Doran, part-time custodian for the commissioners, effective Nov. 14; Page Bryan-Wilson, adult probation officer, probation department, effective, Nov. 23; Carol Rowles, desk clerk III, register and recorder’s office; Dennis Socash, conference supervisor, domestic relations office, effective Dec. 30; Debra Kelly, desk clerk III, register and recorders office, effective Dec. 30; and Judy Miles, secretary, district magisterial Judge’s James Glass’ office, effective Jan. 10.
Chairman John Sobel said of Rowles, Socash and Kelly. “We want to thank them for their service to Clearfield County. They have a combined total of more than 35 years. We wish them well.”