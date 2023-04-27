Clearfield County Commissioners authorized advertising for proposals for property appraisals and settlement and title services for the county’s Farmland Preservation program.
The county’s Farmland Preservation program’s goal is to protect viable agricultural lands by obtaining agricultural conservation easements protecting those lands from development or land improvements for any use other than agricultural production.
Farmland preservation is a voluntary process for landowners who willingly agree to restrict use of their land through a perpetual conservation easement in return for a cash payment and possible income tax and real estate tax deductions. The easement’s value is the difference between the unrestricted market value of the property and the farmland or restricted agricultural value of the property, according to information provided by the county.
Clearfield County’s Chief Planner Jodi Brennan said the county’s board has received its first application for a 122-acre property in Brady Township.
“It’s exciting for the program,” she said, adding, “The Farmland Preservation program has been long suffering. It has waited a long time to move forward.” Brennan said farming will continue on the property.
“The land will be sustained for agricultural use. The farmer’s children want to continue farming it as part of their business,” Brennan said.
The preparation is lengthy she said.
“This is a long process and requires specialized services. We did a preview, but the current contracts for services expire in July and there is no way we can have everything ready before those contracts expire,” she said.
She said the new requests for proposals will be for three-year terms. County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said she believed requests for proposals are the best way for the county to receive competitive figures.
She said the county’s advertisement should ask for proposals to be received so that they can be considered for action at the commissioners’ May 9 business meeting.