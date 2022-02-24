Clearfield County Commissioners conducted several items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board authorized personnel changes including, new hires, Tessa Irvin, full-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail effective Feb. 14; Angie Kushner, secretary Domestic Relations Office, effective Feb. 16; and Brandon Desmet, deputy sheriff, effective Feb. 28.
Transfers, Matthew Savard full-time telecommunicator for the emergency dispatch department to Deputy for the county’s emergency management agency, effective Feb. 20 and Douglas Waite, full-time telecommunicator for emergency dispatch to part-time telecommunicator.
Separations and retirements, Nicholas Wells, full-time telecommunicator for the emergency dispatch department effective Feb. 18 and Amy Harris, fiscal technician for Children and Youth Services effective March 11.
The commissioners also approved advertising for a Bosch network video recording server to be used to operate the camera system at the Clearfield County Jail. Commissioner Dave Glass said, “Compatibility (between equipment) is an issue. That’s why it has to be a specific type.”
Agreements were also approved between the county and CORE Psychiatric & Psychological Services that will be used by the probation and Children and Youth Services, an internship contract with Bloomsbury University, a purchase of service agreement with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County and a textile products rental agreement with Paris Uniform Services.