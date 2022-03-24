Clearfield County Commissioners approved a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board approved a number of personnel matters. They include new hires, Theresa Hynds, secretary for magisterial district judge’s office at DuBois, effective March 10; Thomas Ray, deputy warden of operations at the Clearfield County Jail, effective March 14; Morgan Young, desk clerk of courts, effective March 28; and Mackenzie Williams, caseworker for Children and Youth Services, effective April 4.
Commissioners approved transferring Christy Robbins-Daubs, from administrative assistant for the county’s tax assessment office to field assessor for the office, effective March 22.
Also approved was the separation/retirement of Jonmarie Maines, desk clerk for the courts, effective April 1.
Commissioners awarded bids for the printing of election ballots to Phoenix Graphics of New York at a cost of 20 cents per ballot. County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the county received three proposals for the service and Phoenix was the lowest. She said she reviewed the proposal and it complied with the bid specifications.
A bid for a Bosch DIP server from The Phone Guys, Clearfield, at a cost of $33,969 was accepted by the board.
Commissioners also approved a professional services agreement with TRC with the stipulation the contract is approved by Bozovich to provide bridge inspections and services.
Dana Dillion was appointed by the board to fill a vacancy on Clearfield County Public Library board.