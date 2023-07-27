Clearfield County Commissioners approved several personnel changes at their recent meeting.
Commissioners authorized new hires — Peggy Dixon, security for the commissioners, effective July 17; and Todd Stiles, corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective July 24.
Members endorsed the transfer of Marianne Herres from administrative assistant to the county controller to a secretary at District Judge Mike Morris’ office.
Three separations or retirements were accepted: Haley Hunter, corrections officer CCJ, effective July 13; Jacob Smith, custodian for the commissioners, effective July 21 and Mark Dobrosky, conference officer domestic relations office, effective July 26.
Jeff Wriglesworth was appointed to a finish a member’s term on the county’s Farmland Preservation Board. He replaces Bob Edwards who resigned from the post.
Commissioner John Sobel said of Edwards, “The county appreciates his service. He was part of the original board who got the farmland preservation program going.”
The commissioners also canceled the Aug. 8 meeting and gave the controller permission to pay the county’s bills through Aug. 22.
The board said they don’t believe the Aug. 8 meeting will be rescheduled. The commissioners have a work session scheduled for Aug. 1 and a business meeting Aug. 22. Both meetings begin at 10:30 a.m.