The Clearfield County Commissioners approved personnel changes at the board’s recent meeting.
They include new hires, Andrea Smith, deputy controller, Clearfield County Controllers office, effective April 3; and Jendi Schwab, interim chief public defender, public defender’s office, effective March 13.
Separations and transfers include Jason Trowel, corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective March 7; Robert Thomas, chief deputy, sheriff’s department, effective March 10; Andrea Smith, temporary administrative assistant, effective March 14; Ron Henry, part-time security guard for the Clearfield County Commissioners, effective March 17; and Jessica Fahr, desk clerk II, prothonotary and clerk of courts, effective March 17.
The commissioners appointed Robert Ferguson and Jody Yost to the two vacant positions on the Clearfield County Planning Commission and noted a vacancy still exists on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority. Those interested should sent a letter of application to the commissioners.
Prior to the commissioners’ business meeting, the board, as part of the Clearfield County Salary Board authorized the creation of three positions and set their salaries.
The board approved a request from Clearfield County Director of Planning Jodi Brennan to create the position of community development specialist and set the salary at $43,000, effective March 13.
Also authorized was a request from the commissioners to create a position of interim chief public defender for the public defender’s office. The salary will be set at $53,000 per year, effective March 13. The position will immediately collapse with the hiring of a permanent chief public defender.
The salary board also approved a request from Controller Robert Edwards to set the salary for the deputy controller at $33,000 per year, effective April 3.
Commissioner Dave Glass commended Edwards for the amount of work he has accomplished without a deputy controller.