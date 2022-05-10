Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Clearfield County Association of Professional Employees, the official name for the county’s probation department.
The board unanimously accepted the pact, determining salaries and benefits for the department’s approximately 13 employees. Both sides have been working on the contract for a number of months and were having difficulties coming to a consensus over salaries and benefits.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he appreciated the willingness of those working out the details to push through the sticking points.
“The officers kept coming back. It is very helpful when the other side keeps coming back,” he noted.
Both the county and the department made concessions, Glass said. “It is a fair deal. Neither side got everything it asked for,” he explained.
The four-year contract that expires in 2025, includes salary increases each year. The first year is $4,000; the second, $2,000; the third year, $1,500; and the final year, $1,400.
Glass said the larger increase in wages the first year will help create a more comparable starting salary for department employees who are required to obtain a college degree.
“The starting salary for the department was $25,000. That is not a competitive salary. We hope increasing annual wages and offering an education bonus similar to one in the contract with Children and Youth Services, will help put an end to the difficulties of attracting new employees.”
Changes to the contract’s benefits include a spousal exclusion where husbands or wives will be required to utilize Medicare or other health insurance available to them through their employers, an increase in deductible amounts, employees paying a portion of their premium costs and a change in pension contributions for new employees.
“That will create a big savings for the county,” Glass noted.
Commissioner John Sobel said, “I certainly appreciate the meeting in the middle by both sides. I am pleased an agreement has been reached.”