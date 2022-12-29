Clearfield County Commissioners this week approved an Integrated Municipal Waste Agreement with Noble Enviornmental of Kersey.
Commssioners approved the plan for disposal of municipal solid waste at the Greentree Landfill over a 10-year period.
As part of the contract, Noble agrees to provide the county with $20,000 annually to support the county’s drop-off recycling activity, one tire disposal event and $5,000 a year to be used for municipal cleanup events.
New hires were approved by the commissioners. They are, Chelsea Landini, law clerk, Clearfield County courts, effective Dec. 30; Jessica Fahr, desk clerk II, clerk of courts; Katelyn Fister, fiscal officer I, Children and Youth Services; and Alex Robinson, desk clerk II, register and recorder’s office.
Separations and retirements were also authorized for Amber Eden, secretary, magisterial district Judge James Glass, effective Dec. 21; Amy Glantz, law clerk, Clearfield County courts, effective Dec. 29; and Paul Bojalad, caseworker, CYS, effective Dec. 30.
The commissioners approved the contract for the SAVIN program. PA SAVIN is the state’s automated victim notification system.
The board said the request for participation was requested by District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the program provides notifications to victims about the status of their cases and release of prisoners. There is no cost to the county to participate in the program.
Autumn Bloom’s appointment to the Community Connections Advisory Board was approved by the commissioners. The commissioners also announced a vacancy on the Farm Land Preservation Board. Residents who are interested in filling the position should contact the Clearfield County Commissioners in writing.
Chairman John Sobel said the open seat was created by the resignation of Charlie Muth. “We thank him for his service,” Sobel said.