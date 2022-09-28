Clearfield County Commissioners at their meeting this week unanimously approved three plans related to the county’s emergency operations.
Clearfield County Director of Emergency Services Scott Mignot presented officials with three separate plans — Operations Plan, a 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan update, and a Distribution Management Plan.
The operations plan, Mignot said, requires updating every so often, ,especially when a new director takes over. Mignot was appointed by commissioners to his post in March 2021. Mignot said there were no changes made to this plan, with the exception of Mignot now being the director.
Regarding the hazard mitigation plan, Mignot said the document has been “ongoing for the last 14 months.” The document requires an update every five years, and this year, the county’s pandemic response and opioid response has been added.
“We had to go through different evaluations at the state and federal level,” Mignot explained. “We’ll do this again in five years.”
The distribution management plan was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resources being moved around in the state and municipalities.
“We had to write a plan of how we (distributed resources), and how we will do so in the future,” Mignot told commissioners. The plan addresses supply chain issues as well.
“This is not just pandemic-related, but any disaster,” Mignot said.