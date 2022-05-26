Clearfield County Commissioners authorized changes to non-union employee health care benefits.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved revisions similar to those approved earlier for county departments.
Those include a reduction in premium shares that becomes effective June 1. The new rates are $50 for a single person, $75 for two people and $100 for a family.
Employees who opt not to use county-provided healthcare benefits are given an annual stipend. The amount will increase to $2,000, an increase from $1,500.
Similar to contract changes approved for the two contracts with unions representing Children and Youth Services and the Probation Department, the agreement with non-union employees will include a health care exclusion, meaning spouses of county employees with other options for healthcare coverage such as Medicare or personal employment benefits must use them.
There will also be changes to the county employees pension plan. Glass said those will take effect Jan. 1, 2023 and will not affect current employees or those hired this year.
Policy changes will become effective Aug. 1 provided the non-union employees agree. Commissioner Dave Glass reported they must be provided a 60-day notice
Revisions to non-union employee salaries will be discussed at the June 14 meeting of the Clearfield County Salary Board, the commissioners said.